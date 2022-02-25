Provisions Wine & Cheese to open Hackney store

Natural wine specialists Provisions Wine & Cheese is set to open a second store, on Hackney Road, next month.

The store, which will open on March 25, joins the existing site on Holloway Road, as well as online and wholesale operations.

In terms of the wine offer, the Provisions ethos focuses on sustainable farming practices and supporting independent winemakers.

The Hackney site will feature 150 references focused on the Languedoc, Roussillon and Southern Rhone.

Provisions founder Hugo Meyer Esquerré’s top picks include the Danjou Banessy - Led Myrs 2018, Clos des Grillons – Calcaire 2020, Jean Philippe Padié – Petit Taureau 2020, Mas de Agrunelles – Barbaste 2020 and Mas Theo – Mogul 2018.

“These are wines which we love drinking because of what the region offers in terms of complexity and diversity,” he said. “To have a place dedicated to them is very exciting to us, as they have so much to show.”

The selection will also feature “exclusive wines and back-vintages solely available at Provisions”.

The site will include a downstairs area for events and supper clubs, and it will also be the base for the Provisions Wine School, an organic and natural wine school that launched in October 2021.

