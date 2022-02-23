BrewDog launches money-back guarantee

BrewDog will offer shoppers the chance to claim back the full price of a pack of beer, if they are not satisfied with the taste.

The BrewDog Guarantee has launched in Asda, ahead of a wider roll out across grocery and convenience. The scheme is available on BrewDog’s headline range and being promoted on 4-packs of Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Hazy Jane, Elvis Juice and Planet Pale.

To get their money back, shoppers follow on-pack instructions to visit a landing page where they can upload their proof of purchase along with a 15-word statement on why they did not like the product. The brewer said all refunds will be paid out within 14 days, with final claims to be made by May 22.

Daniel Jones, head of marketing at BrewDog , said: “Despite the scale of our business, great tasting beer and consumer enjoyment is still very much at the heart of what we believe, and our brewers work hard to create beers that people love. With the first ever BrewDog Guarantee we want to show our customers just how confident we are in the taste of our beer by offering them the chance to claim their money back if they don’t love it.”



Jones said the company is investing in a marketing campaign and highlighting the promotion on-pack to drive recruitment and trial into the category. The tagline for the campaign is ‘Love our beer or your money back’.

