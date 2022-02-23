The Drinks Trust launches new hardship programme

The Drinks Trust has opened applications for its new vocational programme, Develop, which will provide education for those looking to enter the drinks industry or build on their existing skills.

The initiative aims to alleviate long-term hardship with a training programme that is expected to “help around 750 beneficiaries in its first year of operation, with a variety of training and development options ranging from self-guided CV writing and interview skills workshops”, according to The Drinks Trust CEO, Ross Carter.

Campari Group UK will be the official spirits partner of the scheme, and Moët Hennessy UK will support as official Champagne partner. Brad Madigan, managing director for Campari Group UK, hopes the scheme will “not only benefit the industry as a whole – but in particular to operator businesses who continue to struggle with staffing and skills shortages”.

Courses are available to anyone who has worked or is currently working in the drinks and hospitality industry, as well as new entrants to the industry. Develop applications can be submitted online.

