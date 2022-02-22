Wolf Blass wine to launch campaign with Secret Escapes

By Rachel Badham
 | 22 February, 2022
wolf blass wine advert

Treasury Wine Estates’ wine brand, Wolf Blass, is due to launch a new campaign in collaboration with travel deals company, Secret Escapes. Titled ‘Why Settle When You Can Soar’, the campaign will begin in March, with the brand running a variety of in-store and digital events. 

Around 900,000 bottles in the UK will be tagged with prize-winning QR codes, offering consumers the chance to win holidays and Secret Escapes vouchers. Running alongside the Secret Escapes promotion, a Wolf Blass commercial will appear on Finecast, a video on demand platform, from March until May. The adverts are expected to reach around 3 million members of the brand’s target demographic, which is wine drinkers over 35. 

Ben Blake, TWE marketing director, said the campaign is "the next chapter in the Wolf Blass story, defining the brand’s philosophy now and into the future". 

 

