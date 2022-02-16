Guinness revamps packaging for Six Nations 2022

By Rachel Badham
 | 16 February, 2022

Diageo’s Guinness brand has released limited edition packaging to coincide with the Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament. 

Available from February until March 19, the promotional packaging will be distributed across the off-trade in four pack, eight pack, 10 pack and 15 pack formats. The new packaging follows a series of developments from the stout brand, including a new pack design for Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and the re-establishment of Guinness 0.0. 

John Burns, head of Guinness GB said: “We are always looking at ways to help our customers make the most of occasions and iconic sporting moments, so we are excited to roll out the limited-edition packaging; not only to offer existing Guinness consumers something special, but also to welcome new consumers to enjoy the famous stout.”

 

