Pernod Ricard shakes up Absolut range, lowers several ABVs

By Lucy Britner
 | 15 February, 2022
a row of vodka bottles with different coloured labels

Pernod Ricard has redesigned its Absolut vodka range and lowered the alcoholic strength of its fruity and spicy flavours.

The company said this week that the new design reflects “the intensity of Absolut’s flavours and harmonises the portfolio, with the stripped-back design offering clearer navigation to encourage discovery and significantly improved shelf standout”. The new bottle is also made with around 50% recycled clear glass and features product information on the front label, including an ingredients list and alcoholic strength. 

Flavours including Raspberri, Vanilia, Passionfruit, Watermelon, Mango and Pear will move to the lower ABV of 38% “to deliver a sweeter flavour”, while Citron, Lime and Mandarin remain at 40% ABV “to deliver a fresher taste profile, meaning the flavours are more tangy, zesty and bolder than ever before”.

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Mixing has been in Absolut’s DNA for four decades. Whether that’s bringing together different ideas, people, or drinks, we believe that life is best when you mix it up. The range refresh pays homage to the brand’s provenance, authenticity, and progressive DNA, and as a brand famous for elevating cocktails, social moments, and driving social change, Absolut’s bold new look is sure to raise the bar and inspire creativity for any cocktail lovers, mixologists in the making and those with a passion for great tasting drinks.”

The range has started to roll out with Absolut Blue, Absolut Raspberri, Absolut Lime, Absolut Citron and Absolut Madarin. The new Absolut Vanilia and Absolut Watermelon will be available from March, Absolut Passionfruit from May, and Absolut Mango and Absolut Pear are set to be introduced in the autumn.

