Jameson launches TV campaign starring Aisling Bea

Pernod Ricard has announced a new campaign for Irish whiskey brand Jameson, in the run up to St Patrick’s Day.

The international push, called Widen the Circle, is described as part of a “multi-year multi-channel investment”. The campaign features a TV ad, called That Spark, starring Irish actor, writer and comedian Aisling Bea.

Brendan Buckley, global marketing director at Pernod’s Irish Distillers unit, said: “Our campaign will challenge people to look for the shared values that unite them, making the world feel like a smaller, friendlier place by encouraging individuals and communities to make new connections. It will not only demonstrate the accessibility of our whiskey, but also the larger idea it can bring of inclusiveness, kinship and belonging.”

The activation will also include a series of St Patrick’s Day events, including a live streamed performance by Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC on March 17.

Financial details behind Widen the Circle were not disclosed.

