Waitrose expands Deliveroo tie-up to deliver groceries in “as little as 10 minutes”

By Lucy Britner
 | 10 February, 2022
a woman carrying a large bag outside a shop

Waitrose has become the latest multiple retailer to trial Deliveroo Hop, as it looks to deliver food and wine in a matter of minutes.

Deliveroo launched rapid delivery service Deliveroo Hop in September 2021, in partnership with Morrisons. The Hop delivery-only store in partnership with Waitrose will open in Bermondsey later this month.

The store will give rapid on-demand access to Waitrose products from 8am-midnight. Shoppers will be able to use the Deliveroo app to choose from around 1,000 Waitrose lines, including wine and Champagne.

The trial builds on Waitrose’s existing partnership with Deliveroo, which delivers groceries from 150 Waitrose shops across the UK in around 20 minutes.

James Bailey, executive director, Waitrose said: “It’s important that we continue to evolve along with shopping behaviour to give our customers more options for how and when they want to shop with us. Deliveroo has given us more flexibility in meeting customers' needs and expanding our successful partnership to trial 'Hop' gives us an exciting opportunity to introduce more new customers to the excellent food and drink we offer."

