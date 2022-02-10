Beartown starts work on new brewery

Congleton-based Beartown has broken ground on a new brewery, as it looks to increase capacity.

The new site, which is expected to open in late spring, will offer four times the capacity of the original brewery. A spokesperson for the company told Drinks Retailing that the project is part of a near-£500,000 investment.

Beartown said the project also includes upgrading original kit to “make way for some big hitting flavour profiles in the next six months”. The new kit will also allow Beartown to offer contract brewing to smaller brewers.

Beartown will also introduce the Dirty Dozen - 12 limited-edition beers over the next 12 months, as well as a keg machine.

Joseph Manning, managing director at Beartown Brewery, said: “2021 saw us achieve record sales, higher than pre-pandemic, something which really affirmed that now was the right time to expand the brewery, investing in new kit and giving us the opportunity to grow the Beartown brand.

“We are keen to grow our keg offering, as kegs have become increasingly popular on the market. Pre-covid our business was 95% core cask to the trade and now we have a strong consumer bottle and can customer base and have seen keg take off with our on-trade customers in a big way throughout 2021.”

Alongside capacity and keg expansion, the new brewery will feature a tap room.

