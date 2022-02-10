New Zealand Wine launches Trade Hub

The trade organisation for wines from New Zealand has launched an online portal to provide the industry with educational resources and event information. The Trade Hub was rolled out in conjunction with New Zealand Wine Week, which includes seminars and masterclasses.

Today’s (Thursday's) instalment centres around Pinot Noir, with an exploration of sub-regions. The session, which starts at 4pm, is led by Cameron Douglas MS. All sessions will be available to view via the New Zealand Wine Week section of the website afterwards.

New Zealand Wine has also rolled out a catalogue to highlight where New Zealand wineries are currently distributed and which ones are seeking distribution.

“The catalogue is our ‘one-stop shop’ search tool for New Zealand wines available in your market,” the organisation said. “With over 1000 wines available to discover you will be sure to find what you are looking for whether trade, media, or wine enthusiast. You will find tasting notes and technical details as well as imagery and videos.

“All wines presented are produced in accordance with one of our recognised sustainability programmes.”

