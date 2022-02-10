Product Guru lines up event to introduce new brands to buyers

By Lucy Britner
 | 10 February, 2022

Product Guru, which describes itself as an online platform to connect products and buyers, has announced plans for an in-person sampling event.

The Gift Food & Drink Huddle aims to bring together “up to fifty challenger brands” with gift food & drink retailers, including Harrods, Whole Foods and Ocado. Brand owners will have a chance to pitch to buyers in-person or via a video package.

Simon Coyle, CEO of Product Guru, said: “Over the past couple of years, we have worked closely with disruptive brands and retailers, supporting them in the journey to get innovative products discovered and listed.

“With our virtual pitch events and online platform, we have developed close relationships with many big retailers.

“The future is hybrid and with Huddles, we are combining the best of virtual with in-person experience, technology and product sampling.”

Drinks brands involved with Product Guru include Kocktail, Beyond Wines and Fungtn.

The event will take place on March 30, at the Edgbaston Park Hotel in Birmingham.

