Moet Hennessy partners with Selfridges to showcase rose and Champagne

Drinks company Moët Hennessy has opened a shop and bar, Rosé Lumière, at Selfridges London.

In the art deco-inspired booth, shoppers will be able to purchase rosé and Champagne from the Moët Hennessy portfolio, such as Whispering Angel and Moët & Chandon, while also learning about the stories behind the different brands. The venue will also offer tasting flights and cocktail masterclasses with mixologists.

With rosé available by both the glass and flight, each wine will be presented as a film title to guide guests in their choices. Moët Hennessy Champagne ambassador, Ethan Boroian, hopes the pop-up will educate customers about the wine category. He said: “Our Moët Hennessy Champagne and wines portfolio is full of stories and characters who have made the rosé category we know today.”

Rosé Lumière will be open until June 2022.