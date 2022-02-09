Aldi turns to consumers for wine tasting gig

By Lucy Britner
 | 09 February, 2022

Aldi has announced a nationwide search for three consumers to test wines alongside its buying team.

Successful applicants will receive coaching from Sam Caporn MW and go to Aldi’s test kitchens to help decide which wines will feature in its upcoming range for September. 

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always been keen to hear feedback from our wine-loving customers about what they want to see on our shelves. It helps the wine buying team shape the wine ranges into what they are.

“Our Aldi Wine Club, where we get shoppers to provide honest reviews, has run for a number of years – and this year we wanted to build on it and take consumer involvement a step further through our tasting sessions.”

Aldi will send the testers a selection of the final wines before they launch on the supermarket’s shelves.

