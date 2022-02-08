Quintessential Brands launches Spirit Centre for retailer collaboration

Drinks company Quintessential Brands has opened a Spirits Centre for brand innovation and collaboration with customers.

With the aim to “take customer collaboration to new heights and drive better, insight-driven innovation within spirits”, the centre caters to both the off- and on-trade. Retailers will have the opportunity to create a spirit and packaging with the help of Quintessential Brands experts, the company said. The process also includes tailored insights "on where the most lucrative opportunities within spirits are for their business to help with ideation".

The centre includes a retail display area to provide merchandising inspiration, allowing retailers to identify ways in which they can improve the shopping experience. After a day of working with the Spirit Centre team, visitors will receive a mocked-up bottle.

Group innovation director, Deborah O’Neill, said Quintessential Brands is “thrilled” to have launched the Spirit Centre: “The reception from customers who have visited us so far has been fantastic – they can see the immense value of working closely with us in the Spirits Centre can bring to their businesses and are as excited as we are about what we can deliver together as a result.”

As well as working with customers, the centre will be contributing to new product development for the company’s existing brand portfolio which includes Opihr, Bloom and Greenall’s.

