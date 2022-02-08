Wines of Roussillon lines up UK push

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) has announced a three-year campaign to raise the profile of the region, as it looks to highlight its commitment to the UK market.

The move comes after Roussillon wine exports to the UK increased by 41% in volume and 48% in value in the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period a year prior. The average bottle price also increased, the CIVR said, with the UK now representing 5% of Roussillon’s total exports in volume and 6% in value. The AOP’s dry wines account for 91% of exports.

Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, said the communications campaign from spring 2021 has given the organisation motivation.

"We are now excited to be launching a three-year plan for 2022-2024,” he said. “Alongside increasing the profile of our region, the main focus of our 2022 campaign will be to support the commercial efforts of Roussillon wine producers and their importers.”

In 2022, the CIVR will be hosting a series of events and initiatives designed to inform and educate UK trade and press, including a tasting in London on June 13. Visitors will be able to meet Roussillon producers and taste their portfolios of still dry wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines).

The event will feature two masterclasses, which will be presented by Aracil, exploring some of Roussillon’s 14 AOPs and 2 IGPs as well as a tutored tasting.

Other activities will include a sommelier masterclass at 67 Pall Mall on September 19, as well as press and buyers’ trips to the region. The campaign will be supported by sustained PR & marketing activity throughout the year.

Related articles: