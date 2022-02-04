SITT announces spring masterclasses
The organisers of the Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) have announced the masterclass line-up for the spring tastings.
SITT, which is entering its 17th year, will take place in London on February 28 and Manchester on March 2.
The masterclasses comprise:
SITT London
Central and Eastern Europe - the new wine frontier
12.00 – 12.45pm // Tasting
Host: Caroline Gilby MW
Gilby will showcase wines from Central and Eastern Europe, including Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania.
Champagne Castelnau from 2000 to today
13.15 - 14.00pm // Tasting
Host: Keith Isaac MW, general manager, Castelnau Wine Agencies
Description: Champagne Castelnau is known for its long lees ageing. In this masterclass, Isaac will introduce participants to the story of Champagne Castelnau as told through a tasting of Castelnau cuvées from 2000 to today.
Churchill’s - A modern approach in Porto
14.30 – 15.15pm // Food & Wine Pairing
Hosts: James Graham & Ben Himowitz
Description: Featuring new branding from Churchill’s, this session takes a deep dive into Port as well as a new take on Douro wines.
SITT Manchester
Kilikanoon Wines - Celebrating 25 years
12.00 – 12.45pm // Tasting
Host: Travis Fuller
Description: Celebrating 25 years, the Clare Valley producer’s general manager Travis Fuller will cover the history of Kilikanoon Wines and showcase a special selection of wines.
For more details on the SITT Masterclasses content or to register your place, click here.