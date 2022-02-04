SITT announces spring masterclasses

The organisers of the Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) have announced the masterclass line-up for the spring tastings.

SITT, which is entering its 17th year, will take place in London on February 28 and Manchester on March 2.

The masterclasses comprise:

SITT London

Central and Eastern Europe - the new wine frontier

12.00 – 12.45pm // Tasting

Host: Caroline Gilby MW

Gilby will showcase wines from Central and Eastern Europe, including Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania.

Champagne Castelnau from 2000 to today

13.15 - 14.00pm // Tasting

Host: Keith Isaac MW, general manager, Castelnau Wine Agencies

Description: Champagne Castelnau is known for its long lees ageing. In this masterclass, Isaac will introduce participants to the story of Champagne Castelnau as told through a tasting of Castelnau cuvées from 2000 to today.

Churchill’s - A modern approach in Porto

14.30 – 15.15pm // Food & Wine Pairing

Hosts: James Graham & Ben Himowitz

Description: Featuring new branding from Churchill’s, this session takes a deep dive into Port as well as a new take on Douro wines.

SITT Manchester

Kilikanoon Wines - Celebrating 25 years

12.00 – 12.45pm // Tasting

Host: Travis Fuller

Description: Celebrating 25 years, the Clare Valley producer’s general manager Travis Fuller will cover the history of Kilikanoon Wines and showcase a special selection of wines.

For more details on the SITT Masterclasses content or to register your place, click here.

