Beefsteak Club wine launches Valentine’s Day ad campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 03 February, 2022
wine bottle on black background

Ehrmanns-owned wine brand Beefsteak Club will be advertising on television this February as part of it’s Valentine’s Day campaign, Raise the Steaks. Designed to target foodies, the advert will run between ITV weekend cookery shows and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. It is estimated to reach 24.7 million viewers across the UK.

In addition to the TV advert, the brand will feature Valentine’s Day wine advice on its website and social media platforms. Managing marketer Susannah Greenstreet hopes the campaign resonates with “food and wine lovers” who are looking to have a “special steak night in” on Valentine’s Day. She also confirmed that the brand will be airing “another burst of adverts in the spring” as it strives to “drive [its] incremental sales volume”.

 

