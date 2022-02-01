Bear Island beer partners with The Turner Twins for new campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 01 February, 2022
Close up and two people saying cheers with beer cans

Shepherd Neame beer brand Bear Island has teamed up with professional adventurers The Turner Twins for its new Born to Roam campaign.

The activation encourages drinkers to seek out bold new experiences. As part of the campaign, Ross and Hugo Turner will be sharing adventuring tips and advice, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, on Bear Island’s Instagram channel from today.  Bear Island will also be giving its followers the opportunity to win prizes via its social channels, including a glamping trip.

Ross said that he and his twin are “thrilled” to be part of the new campaign, and are hoping to “inspire people to roam and explore the world with Bear Island”.

Bear Island’s marketing manager Louise Buet added: “We are really looking forward to launching our new partnership with The Turner Twins, which we hope will bring out the adventurous personality of Bear Island.”

 

