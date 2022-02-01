New drinks launches - February

Here’s the low-down on the latest beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches. This is a rolling article that gets updated throughout the month.

SPIRITS

Wire Works Whisky

50.3% abv

£65

USP: Derbyshire’s White Peak distillery has released its first single malt whisky. Called Wire Works, after the distillery building, the lightly-peated single malt whisky was made using a combination of English un-peated and peated malted barley.

Bruichladdich Octomore Ten Years Aged

56.3% abv

£160

USP: Originally malted to 90.3PPM, this Octomore spirit spent its first five years maturing in first fill ex-American oak casks. For its final five years, it was re-casked into wine barriques from Ribera del Duero.

Absolut Voices

40%

£19.95

USP: The new release is part of an annual programme of limited-edition bottles from Absolut. The bottle is designed with expanding sound ripples to “resemble and hero the power of voices from all over the world, to champion speaking up and to create a more open world”. The Absolut Voices bottle is made using 80% recycled glass.

Southern Comfort Mardi Gras bottle

35%

USP: The bottle has been designed by East London artist Jade Pearl in collaboration with New Orleans-based artist BMIKE. “Mardi Gras – ‘the first party of the year’ – originates from New Orleans, also the birthplace of Southern Comfort,” the company said.

