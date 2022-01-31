Key trends in adult soft drinks

Alex Beckett, associate director of Mintel Food & Drink, answers the big questions facing the category

WHAT ARE THE MAIN TRENDS IN ADULT SOFT DRINKS?

Adaptogens are coming through and fashionable but are hard to fi nd and premium-priced. Consumers are reluctant to pay out for something they don’t completely understand or get a tangible feeling from, hence why drinks with added energy boosts are fl ourishing. People are tired and need to be productive. Many just choose caff eine for the mood boost. But whether it’s B vitamins, vitamin C, ginseng, slow-release carbs or caff eine, so many drinks are promising energy, now. Caff einated sparkling waters are big in the US and can fl ourish here, too.

Away from health, the need for escapism is met with transportive drinks, which use aroma and fl avour and beautiful branding to whisk drinkers away to a far-fl ung place. The tasting notes and sell-in seen in spirits are emerging in soft drinks, to justify value and build an emotional connection. It’s fl avour tourism.

WHAT’S DRIVING THESE TRENDS?

I think boredom has a lot to do with it. Soft drinks are characteristically innovative and have a history of fun, indulgent innovation that people rely on in such grim times. In terms of added health boosts, people are willing to give things a try despite being fairly dubious about the effi cacy of the functional claim. But at a time when incremental nutritional boosts to diet are attractive, and mentally make you feel reassured, it’s a suspension of disbelief that’s worth taking, for an extra £1.

WHICH BRANDS ARE CATERING TO THESE TRENDS?

Punchy’s fl avours take you on a holiday away from the pandemic. Innerji is embracing traditional medicinal ingredients and consumer curiosity about herbal remedies to expand beyond the typical energy drink audience. Meanwhile, What a Juice is extolling the sustainable virtues of being shelf-stable in an interesting way.

HOW DO YOU EXPECT THE WORLD OF ADULT SOFT DRINKS TO EVOLVE?

Information about healthy ingredients and claims will be more relatable, as it must be. Mid-level caff eine drinks will emerge to off er a controlled mental and physical energy boost. We’ll see accelerating evolution to more supplements, reusable bottles and personalisation needs. Brands will look further back into the history books to explore local, medicinal plant concoctions, not least as unsweet adult alcohol alternatives. And, inevitably, innovation that addresses the worsening climate crisis, through sourcing, packaging and everything in between, will be important

