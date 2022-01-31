Diageo to open £73m Guinness site in Covent Garden

Diageo has announced plans to invest £73 million in a microbrewery and “culture hub” for the Guinness brand in Covent Garden. The project, called Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard, is expected to open in Autumn 2023.

The 50,000 sq ft venue follows brand experiences such as the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin as well as Diageo’s recently opened Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Dayalan Nayager, managing director, Diageo Great Britain, said: “We’re excited to create a new home for Guinness in the heart of London. ‘Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy."

The site was visited by chancellor Rishi Sunak, who called the initiative a “crucial vote of confidence” in the capital.

The new site will cover locations linking Mercer Walk, Langley Street, Neal Street and Shelton Street and it will include a microbrewery, events space, shop, bar and restaurant.

Diageo said Old Brewer’s Yard first brewed beer in 1722.