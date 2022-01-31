Diageo to open £73m Guinness site in Covent Garden

By Lucy Britner
 | 31 January, 2022
Artist's impression of a building for Guinness in Covent Garden

Diageo has announced plans to invest £73 million in a microbrewery and “culture hub” for the Guinness brand in Covent Garden. The project, called Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard, is expected to open in Autumn 2023.

The 50,000 sq ft venue follows brand experiences such as the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin as well as Diageo’s recently opened Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Dayalan Nayager, managing director, Diageo Great Britain, said: “We’re excited to create a new home for Guinness in the heart of London. ‘Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy."

The site was visited by chancellor Rishi Sunak, who called the initiative a “crucial vote of confidence” in the capital.

The new site will cover locations linking Mercer Walk, Langley Street, Neal Street and Shelton Street and it will include a microbrewery, events space, shop, bar and restaurant.

Diageo said Old Brewer’s Yard first brewed beer in 1722.

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. BrewDog hits back as pressure mounts on CEO
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Low and no alcohol hit the mainstream
  4. Dry Drinker and Anya Hindmarch open no/low…
  5. Drinks Retailing Awards finalists announced
  6. Eden Mill distillery sold to private equity…
  7. Drynks Unlimited airs first Smashed TV ad
  8. Wine and spirits producers rally against alcohol…
  9. London Wine Fair moves to June
  10. Laithwaites lines up Sicilian wine in 'wild'…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95