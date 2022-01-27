Drinks Retailing Awards finalists announced
The judges have made their deliberations and announced the shortlists for this year’s Drinks Retailing Awards. Winners will be revealed in March – a slightly later date than usual, as organisers look to hold an in-person event.
The Finalists
Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year
Real Drinks
South Downs Cellars
The Wine Press
Newcomer of the Year
Artisan Wine & Spirit
Shekleton Wines
Tring Winery
Hybrid Retailer of the Year
Hogs Back Brewery
Loki Wines
Vagabond Wines
Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year
Carnegie Whisky Cellars
Gerry’s Wines & Spirits
Oxford Wine Co
Independent Beer & Cider
Bath Road Beers
Bier Huis
Hogs Back Brewery
Independent Wine Retailer of the Year
Highbury Vintners
House of Townend
Whalley Wine Shop
Convenience Drinks Retailer
Ash’s Shop, Fenstanton
The Local, Ulverston
Bargain Booze, Leyland
Regional Chain of the Year
Jeroboams
Old Garage Wine & Deli
Oxford Wine Co
Online Growth Award
Jeroboams
Harvey Nichols
Trembling Madness
Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year
Naked Wines
Vintner London
Virgin Wines
Multiple Cider Retailer of the Year
Morrisons
Sainsbury’s
Tesco
Multiple Beer Retailer of the Year
Booths
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose
Multiple Spirits Retailer of the Year
Aldi
Sainsbury’s
Waitrose
Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year
Aldi
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose
Multiple Low/ No Retailer of the Year
Sainsbury’s
Tesco
Waitrose
Convenience Chain of the Year
Co-op
Margiotta Food & Wine
Simply Fresh
Sustainable Drinks Retailer of the Year
Asda
Co-op
Tesco
Drinks Buying Team of the Year
Majestic
Sainsbury’s
Waitrose
Supermarket of the Year
Booths
Tesco
Waitrose
To learn more about the criteria and judging process, visit The Drinks Retailing Awards 2022 - Home Page