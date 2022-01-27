Drinks Retailing Awards finalists announced

The judges have made their deliberations and announced the shortlists for this year’s Drinks Retailing Awards. Winners will be revealed in March – a slightly later date than usual, as organisers look to hold an in-person event.

The Finalists

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year

Real Drinks

South Downs Cellars

The Wine Press

Newcomer of the Year

Artisan Wine & Spirit

Shekleton Wines

Tring Winery

Hybrid Retailer of the Year

Hogs Back Brewery

Loki Wines

Vagabond Wines

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year

Carnegie Whisky Cellars

Gerry’s Wines & Spirits

Oxford Wine Co

Independent Beer & Cider

Bath Road Beers

Bier Huis

Hogs Back Brewery

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year

Highbury Vintners

House of Townend

Whalley Wine Shop

Convenience Drinks Retailer

Ash’s Shop, Fenstanton

The Local, Ulverston

Bargain Booze, Leyland

Regional Chain of the Year

Jeroboams

Old Garage Wine & Deli

Oxford Wine Co

Online Growth Award

Jeroboams

Harvey Nichols

Trembling Madness

Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year

Naked Wines

Vintner London

Virgin Wines

Multiple Cider Retailer of the Year

Morrisons

Sainsbury’s

Tesco

Multiple Beer Retailer of the Year

Booths

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

Multiple Spirits Retailer of the Year

Aldi

Sainsbury’s

Waitrose

Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year

Aldi

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

Multiple Low/ No Retailer of the Year

Sainsbury’s

Tesco

Waitrose

Convenience Chain of the Year

Co-op

Margiotta Food & Wine

Simply Fresh

Sustainable Drinks Retailer of the Year

Asda

Co-op

Tesco

Drinks Buying Team of the Year

Majestic

Sainsbury’s

Waitrose

Supermarket of the Year

Booths

Tesco

Waitrose

To learn more about the criteria and judging process, visit The Drinks Retailing Awards 2022 - Home Page

