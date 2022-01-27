London Wine Fair moves to June

The organisers of London Wine Fair have moved the event to June, as they look to avoid a clash with Prowein.

The in-person and digital event will now take place from June 7-9. The move comes after Prowein announced plans to shift their dates from March to May.

Hannah Tovey, LWF event director, said: “Our objective is simply to create the best outcome for the wine industry. Being forced to decide between the two events was proving extremely unpalatable and clearly being in two places at once simply isn’t possible. When we pitched the possibility of moving the fair to June, the response from our exhibitors was a resounding “yes”.”

Tovey pointed out that the fair will now follow Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which take place between June 2-5.

“The eyes of the world will be on London in early June, when celebrations not seen since the 2012 Olympics will take place,” she added. “This is a really exciting opportunity for the fair and the wine industry at large. We invite visitors and exhibitors to take full advantage of London – one of the world’s greatest cities – at its absolute best. Over the coming weeks we will unveil a campaign centred around our own celebrations – our 40th anniversary – and the role the fair has played in shaping the UK and global wine industry over the years.”

Tovey also thanked the trade for its support in recent days.

