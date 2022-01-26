Laithwaites lines up Sicilian wine in 'wild' glass

Online wine merchant Laithwaites is set to release a wine packaged in 100% recycled ‘wild’ glass, which it claims is a first for the UK wine industry. W/O Frappato 2020, an organic Sicilian red, will be available from January 27. The roll out is part of the retailer's commitment to halve its carbon footprint by 2030 and ultimately reach its net zero goal.

Laithwaites innovation director, Michael Johnson, described the glass as ‘wild’ because each bottle will vary in hue and appearance. In addition, the bottles will be free from plastic neck collars, while the biodegradable label is made using a single colour printing process. The labels will feature a QR code, allowing consumers to access additional information about the wine.

Johnson said: “Customers still want the bottle of wine they know and love, so while we will of course continue to look at alternative packaging, we wanted to find a traditional format that reduces our impact on the environment.” He also encouraged consumers to recycle or reuse the bottles, further reducing the emissions footprint of each bottle of wine.

W/O (short for 'without') Frappato 2020 will carry an RRP of £11.99.

Related articles: