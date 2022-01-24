BrewDog expands D2C offer with Jiffy tie-up

By Lucy Britner
 | 24 January, 2022
a row of Brewdog cans with wooden background

BrewDog has partnered with an express grocery app to deliver beer in under 30 minutes.

BrewDog Express is a collaboration with Jiffy and the delivery service is being trialled in Teddington and Islington. Consumers can access the service directly from the brewer’s website, where they can order cold BrewDog beer including 12-packs of Punk IPA, Lost Lager and Hazy Jane as well as a mixed pack.
 
Deliveries will be completed using eco-friendly e-bikes within a 2-mile radius in "under 15 minutes" and there are no minimum orders, the company said.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in our direct-to-consumer business over the past 18 months,” said James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog. “Developing a local delivery service where we can slice shipping times or eliminate supermarket trips means we can enhance our offering to loyal and new BrewDog consumers, giving them almost-instant access to super fresh and cold craft beer. We’re already eager to expand the BrewDog Express service and launch in new locations to give more and more people access to great beer in just minutes.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Drinks Retailing Digital Edition
  3. January-February 2022 issue now live
  4. Prowein postponed to same week as London Wine…
  5. London Wine Fair brands Prowein move “extremely…
  6. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  7. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  8. Hardys to advertise on TV for the first time…
  9. Dry Drinker and Anya Hindmarch open no/low…
  10. No/low to outperform alcohol tenfold by 2025…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95