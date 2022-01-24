BrewDog expands D2C offer with Jiffy tie-up

BrewDog has partnered with an express grocery app to deliver beer in under 30 minutes.

BrewDog Express is a collaboration with Jiffy and the delivery service is being trialled in Teddington and Islington. Consumers can access the service directly from the brewer’s website, where they can order cold BrewDog beer including 12-packs of Punk IPA, Lost Lager and Hazy Jane as well as a mixed pack.



Deliveries will be completed using eco-friendly e-bikes within a 2-mile radius in "under 15 minutes" and there are no minimum orders, the company said.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in our direct-to-consumer business over the past 18 months,” said James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog. “Developing a local delivery service where we can slice shipping times or eliminate supermarket trips means we can enhance our offering to loyal and new BrewDog consumers, giving them almost-instant access to super fresh and cold craft beer. We’re already eager to expand the BrewDog Express service and launch in new locations to give more and more people access to great beer in just minutes.”

