January-February 2022 issue now live

By Lucy Britner
 | 20 January, 2022

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing is now available to view as a digital edition. The issue is packed with insights and opinions and we’re excited to share the shortlists for this year’s Drinks Retailing Awards (from page 18), though we won’t announce the winners until March 22.

Elsewhere in these pages, our commentators take a look at what 2022 will have in store for the industry, with insights from merchants, suppliers and data experts. And our regular columnist Jeff Evans changes things up this issue to give us his reviews of four recently-launched beers (page 43).

Our big features this time around ask if hard seltzers are still the next big thing (page 28) and we delve into the world of “flavour tourism” with a virtual trip to somewhere tropical, thanks to flavoured spirits (page 32).

We also introduce the first of our technology articles (page 36). This one’s about ecommerce and it features interviews with retailers as well as a great piece of insight into how the off-trade can tackle the rise of direct-to-consumer sales. If there’s an area of technology you would like to learn more about, please do get in touch.  

TO READ THE DIGITAL EDITION, CLICK HERE 

The latest digital edition can be found here.

