Prowein postponed to same week as London Wine Fair

Prowein has moved its Düsseldorf show to May, in new dates that clash with London Wine Fair. According to the Prowein website, the new dates are set for May 15-17. Earlier this month, LWF confirmed dates as May 16-18.

Organisers of Prowein, Messe Düsseldorf, said on the website: “We have discussed... date options for 2022 with the associations and exhibitor representatives and reached a joint decision for this date. Under the current circumstances, 15 – 17 May 2022 allows the greatest possible planning security for all involved. Exhibitors can now focus on the new date and align their trade show preparations accordingly.”

The news comes after reports earlier this month that the Omicron variant and the ongoing pandemic had disrupted Prowein plans.

Wolfram Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, said: “The tenor among our exhibitors is: We want and need Prowein – but at a point in time that promises the biggest prospects of success. Together with the partners and associations involved we regard early summer as the ideal period for this. We not only expect infection patterns to calm down but also more people to be able to enter the country and take part. This means exhibiting companies as well as visitors can do their business in an environment that is clearly less affected by Covid-19.”

Prowein Goes City, the joint initiative between the trade association Destination Düsseldorf and Messe Düsseldorf, will also be postponed.

Organisers said the 2023 event would still be scheduled for March.

