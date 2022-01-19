South African wine exports to UK rose by 20% in 2021

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 19 January, 2022

The value of South African wine exports to the UK increased by 20% in 2021 according to South African Wine Industry Information & Systems figures in the latest Wines of South Africa Export Report. Volumes in the UK rose 12%.

Packaged wine exports to the UK rose 25% by value and 10% by volume, while bulk sales were up 6% in value and 14% in volume.

Wines of South Africa in the UK said the UK remains the biggest external market for the country with 25% of exports by value.

Globally, South Africa’s wine exports rose 12% by value and 22% by volume last year, despite the impact of less tourism, local alcohol sales bans, global freight and port issues, and shortages of packaging materials.

Wines of South Africa in the UK said the country’s wine industry benefited from the support of UK businesses, journalists and retailers throughout the year.

