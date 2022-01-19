Waitrose adds Barry Dick MW to buying team

By Lucy Britner
 | 19 January, 2022

Waitrose has appointed a fourth Master of Wine, as Barry Dick joins the team as beer, wine and spirit bulk sourcing manager.

Dick, who will assume the role at the end of January, will focus on the management of the global importation and UK packing of wines and spirits for the drinks buying team. Dick’s CV includes degrees in food technology, European food marketing and winemaking. He became an MW in 2013.

Pierpaolo Petrassi MW, head of beers, ciders, wines, spirits & soft drinks at Waitrose said: “This new role is a fantastic opportunity for us to increase our capability to import bulk wines and spirits and package them here in the UK, further building on our sustainability credentials. Barry’s extensive experience and knowledge in packaging, importation of wines and spirits as well as his passion for sustainability will make him an invaluable addition to the team.”

