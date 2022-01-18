Indie activity to raise Ribera del Duero profile

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 18 January, 2022

The Ribera del Duero wine DO is running the first Reach for Ribera promotion in 25 independent wine merchants in February.

For a minimum of two weeks, participating retailers will highlight the region’s through on-site merchandise displays, promotional actions, social media activity and newsletters.

The best all-round promotion will be rewarded with a trip to the region.

Pablo Baquera Peironcely, marketing director of the region’s regulatory board, said: “Following the launch of Tim Atkin MW’s Top 100 Selection and a hugely successful tasting in London last year, the UK trade has got a taste for the inimitable quality and diversity of our wines, so we are looking forward to strengthening this tie and spreading this enthusiasm to UK consumers.”

Consumers and retailers are encouraged to join in the campaign on Twitter throughout February, using the hashtag #ReachForRibera and tagging the @DORiberaUK account.

The indies taking part include Tanners, Cambridge Wine Merchants, Doddington Farms, Hic! Wine Merchants, Kirkness & Gorie, Guest Wines, Nickolls & Perks, Friarwood Fine Wines, Ellis Wharton Wines, KWM Wines & Spirits, Handford Wines, London Symposium, Last Drop Wines, Handpicked Wine Box, Tring Winery, The Vineyard in Dorking, Auriol Wine and Magnum Wineshop.

