Hardys to advertise on TV for the first time since 2018

Accolade Wines’ Hardys brand is returning to TV in March as part of a £3 million marketing campaign.

The brand has signed an exclusive deal with ITV to appear around some of its most popular shows, in what will be its first time on TV in the UK since 2018.

The Certainty campaign will aim to emphasise the brand’s consistency and quality, and will also include in-store activity, digital advertising, social media and PR.

Hardys also has a new partnership with online platform Learning With Experts, which will invite shoppers to leave a review of Hardys wine on a dedicated microsite, in return for a free lesson on a subject of their choice.

The promotion will be advertised on more than 3 million Hardys neck collars in the off-trade from April. There will be in-store sampling activity with a focus on the Easter sales period.

Tom Smith, marketing director for Europe at Accolade, said: “Hardys’ consistency in quality and wine style ­- year in, year out - was the inspiration for our confident new creative, which shows how we’ve been a constant in people’s lives, present in key moments and for memorable occasions, throughout the decades.

“This significant investment will promote Hardys enduring status, and we expect it to deliver strong incremental sales and profit across the market.”

