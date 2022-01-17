Freixenet Copestick acquires Bolney Wine Estate

Wine company Freixenet Copestick has bought Sussex-based Bolney Wine Estate, as it looks to strengthen its position as a specialist in sparkling wine.

The company said late Friday (January 14) that the deal took place that day. Financial details were not disclosed.

Freixenet Copestick is the UK and Ireland arm of Henkell Freixenet.

Dr Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet, said: "As producers of Champagne, Crémant, Cava, Prosecco and sparkling wines of various origins, we are delighted to add English Sparkling Wine, a still young, prestigious sparkling wine speciality to our 'Pearls of Europe'. We are convinced that as the global market leader in the sparkling wine market, we can further strengthen the image of English sparkling nationally and internationally."

Bolney Wine Estate wines are now available from the Freixenet Copestick sales team as well as Jascots, the London on-trrade wholesaler, and via the Slurp ecommerce website.

Robin Copestick, managing director of Freixenet Copestick, added: "When we first saw Bolney Wine Estate, we were sure we had found the perfect winery. The sparkling wines are excellent and the business is excellently run by Samantha Linter. She will work closely with the Henkell Freixenet and Freixenet Copestick teams as managing director. Together we aim to realise the opportunities of English Sparkling Wine and continue to grow Bolney Wine Estate's position."

Linter described the deal as a new chapter for the winery.

“Over the past 50 years my family and I have worked hard to bring Bolney to where it is today. I am now very much looking forward to working with Freixenet Copestick and helping to develop Bolney within the group nationally and internationally."

