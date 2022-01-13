International Beer Challenge open for entries

The International Beer Challenge is now open for entries. The competition, which is in its 26th year, welcomes all beers from across the world.

With the ever-growing interest in the beer category, the IBC has set out 80 different categories to reflect the diversity in brewing.

The blind tasting event is judged by panels of respected and experienced industry experts, ranging from retailers, importers, publicans, brewers, writers and flavour analysts.

Last year, entrants picked up a collective 487 medals at the event and nine trophies were awarded. Old Ale Low Alcohol (0.5% abv), from Lewes-based Harvey’s Brewery, took the Supreme Champion spot.

The awards also include a design and packaging category.

The IBC is chaired by beer supremo Jeff Evans, who celebrates 20 years with the competition this year.

He said of the 2021 event: "It was fascinating to see what’s happening internationally and not just here in the UK. We had entries from all around the globe and awarded gold medals to beers from 15 different countries, from established brewing nations such as Germany, Belgium and the US, to emerging countries in South America and Asia. Nine gold medals went to beers from Taiwan, for instance. It’s a really exciting time for beer lovers.”

To find out more or enter the awards click here.

