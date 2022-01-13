London Wine Fair confirms hybrid event for 2022

The organisers of London Wine Fair (LWF) have said the live event will go ahead, after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s show will also feature a digital element, making it the first time LWF has produced a hybrid event.

The 2022 return to London’s Olympia, from May 16-18, marks LWF’s 40th live show. Meanwhile, the digital element will run a week earlier, on May 9-10. Access to digital stands and content will be available for three months, between May and July.

The live show will host UK agents, international brands and generic bodies, while Esoterica will return to the gallery level, with around 100 boutique importers expected to take part; Drinks Britannia will highlight British Drinks, spanning wines, spirits, beers and ciders; Wines Unearthed will feature wineries looking to export to the UK for the first time; and The Discovery Zone will host products and services championing innovation within the drinks industry at large. Non-alcoholic and low alcohol products will be given a dedicated platform for the first time, organisers said.

The fair will focus on both recovery and sustainability this year.

Hannah Tovey, event director of LWF, said: “To say we are excited about the 2022 London Wine Fair would be a massive understatement. From managing the impact of cancelling the 2020 show only two months out, to creating a 100% digital show in a matter of weeks for 2021, the last two years have been something of a roller coaster. We are now looking forward to this year being a real milestone both for the fair, celebrating its 40th live event, but also in terms of how physical and virtual elements can dovetail to make a really ground-breaking event. From speaking with our exhibitors, we know there is a huge appetite for getting back to Olympia and back to normal trading and we look forward to delivering a really special 40th London Wine Fair in 2022.”

