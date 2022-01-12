Spar looks local with new brand positioning

Convenience symbol group Spar has revealed new UK-wide brand positioning, as it looks to champion the ‘local’ message.

The new positioning, called ‘The joy of Living Locally’ will launch in stores and across digital communications this month. Spar will use three pillars to bring the positioning to life in store: ‘Value on your doorstep’, ‘Nurture our neighbourhoods’, and ‘Passionate about local’.

The pillars will communicate to shoppers how Spar “adds value through promotional activity or everyday pricing, nurtures neighbourhoods by employing people from local communities, supports local causes and charities, celebrates neighbourliness, and showcases local food and producers”, the company said.

The five Spar wholesalers are sharing the new positioning with independent retailers and company-owned stores. Brand guidelines, a retailer video and toolkit have been produced to aid with execution.

Suzanne Dover, Spar UK brand & marketing director, added: “Consumers have rapidly reassessed how they have used convenience stores over the past two years, and they have told us that when we put the needs of the community at the heart of our offer, it is very motivating for them.”

