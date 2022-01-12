Own-label fizz tops the pops for Sainsbury’s, Berry Bros & Rudd

Post-Christmas sales data from both Sainsbury’s and Berry Bros & Rudd has confirmed that own-label sparkling wine was a big hit over the festive season.

In a Q3 trading update for the 16 weeks to January 8, Sainsbury’s reported “record sales” for its Taste the Difference Champagne and sparkling wine. The supermarket said overall Taste the Difference sales were up 13% over two years in the key Christmas weeks, as “many customers chose to treat themselves and trade up”.

Meanwhile, Christmas trading results for fine wine merchant Berry Bros & Rudd revealed that sparkling fine wines dominated the best sellers, with Berry Bros & Rudd Own Selection Champagne Mailly Grand Cru seeing sales increase by 62% year-on-year.

The results echo those of Aldi, which reported its “best ever” Christmas, as demand for its own-label premium drinks range boosted sales – and recent Kantar figures also suggested own-label premium still and sparkling wines were big business across the board.

Elsewhere, Sainsbury’s highlighted innovation in the Taste the Difference range, with 600 new product launches in Q3 alone.

Berry Bros & Rudd flagged online sales growth of 13% year-on-year and 107% on 2019, while average online order value increased by 19% on the previous Christmas. Sales for BBX - Berry Bros & Rudd’s online fine wine exchange, were up 25% versus last year.

