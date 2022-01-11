Dry Drinker and Anya Hindmarch open no/low off licence

Online low- and no-alcohol retailer Drink Drinker has partnered with designer Anya Hindmarch to open a low- and no-alcohol off licence in London’s Belgravia.

The site, on Pont Street, opened on January 7 and will remain open until February 10.

Hindmarch said of the launch: "We noticed that there is a real movement towards drinking less, so we wanted to open our first off licence in the Village, but with a difference. If you are a new abstainer, a sober-curious or a mindful drinker, come and discover some great new alternatives.”

The shop, known as Anya's off licence, is inspired by the “laden shelves of a good old-fashioned offie” and brands on offer include Guinness, Adnams, Lucky Saint, McGuigan wines, Gordon’s, Lyres Spirit, Three Spirit, Tanqueray and Seedlip.

Dry Drinker founder Stuart Elkington said: "Low and no, as it’s affectionately being called, alcohol alternatives now make up 1.3% of the total beverage alcohol market in the UK. And while, in some segments of the market, this is driven by short periods of abstinence, 18–34 year olds are consistently seeking greater choice in the low alcohol space and, increasingly, the older generations are also getting in on the act too."

The opening follows Club Soda’s pop-up alcohol-free off licence, also in London.

