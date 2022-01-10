“Strong demand” for own-label beer, wine and spirits drives Aldi Christmas sales

By Lucy Britner
 | 10 January, 2022

Aldi has reported its “best ever” Christmas, as demand for its own-label premium drinks range boosted sales.

The supermarket said overall sales rose +0.4% on the previous year, when grocery spending was higher than usual, owing to lockdowns and shuttered hospitality. Citing Kantar data, Aldi said it was the only supermarket to grow sales in December.

“Our premium Specially Selected range notched up its highest ever sales,” said Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK. “We saw strong demand for our award-winning beers, wines and spirits. Stand out popular products included our Specially Selected Exquisite Chesham Bronze Turkey as well as our English Sparkling Wine.”

During the run up to Christmas, Aldi sold around 5.5m bottles of Champagne, sparkling wine and prosecco.

Looking forward, Hurley said rising living costs will be a key concern for consumers in 2022.

Earlier this month, figures from Kantar confirmed that premium own-label still and sparkling wines were big winners for supermarkets this Christmas. 





