Spar own-label wine range goes vegan

Spar has made all 70 of its own label wines vegan, as it looks to make the range more inclusive.

The company said the move comes after a pledge by the business in 2019 to become the first grocer to shift its own label range to vegan.

“More than half a million people took part in Veganuary 2021 and 85% of those surveyed said they planned to at least half their intake of animal products after January, but it’s not just vegans driving the demand,” said Adam Georgiou, brand manager for own label BWS at Spar UK. “People are increasingly looking for vegan products, regardless of their eating habits or lifestyles. As a result, we decided that the time had come to create more inclusive ranges that tap into what our shoppers are looking for.”

The range includes Spar Regional Selection Languedoc Red, Regional Selection South African Reserve Chenin Blanc, Vine & Bloom Rosé and Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG.

“We are really proud to be delivering on our promise to become the first grocer offering an own label wine range that is suitable for vegans,” added Georgiou.

All wine from Spar’s 2021 vintage will be 100% suitable for vegans and available at around 1,700 licensed Spar stores across England, Scotland and Wales.

The company is supporting the launch with a range of marketing activities, including digital communications, instore and online POS and influencer activity. The campaign will drive customers to stores with price promotions - all wines featured in the consumer PR programme will be on promotion until February 9.

