Wine Australia postpones trade tasting

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 January, 2022
a close up of red wine being poured into a glass

Wine Australia has postponed its Australia Trade Tasting until April, in the wake of Covid-19 uncertainty.

The tasting, which was scheduled to take place on January 25, will now take place on April 7. The venue, London’s Royal Horticultural Halls, remains unchanged, as will the format and structure of the tasting.

Laura Jewell MW, regional manager Wine Australia UK/EMEA, said: “While the situation is always changing, the safety and wellbeing of the wine community and our staff remains our top priority. We want everyone attending to feel safe, and we would like to ensure the best possible turnout for our importers and distributors.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we hope that you’ll be able to join us in April to explore the quality and diversity of Australian wine.”

The tasting is expected to feature around 700 wines from 160 producers. A focus at this year’s event will be an area featuring 100 new-to-market wines seeking distribution.

