New drinks launches - January

Here’s the low-down on the latest beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:

LOW/NO

Adnams Smidgin

50% abv

£26 (20cl)

USP: The high-strength gin is intended to create a low alcohol serve with an intense flavour. The gin has been distilled with ten times the botanicals for a big flavour, meaning gin drinkers only need a ‘Smidgin’. The bottle comes with a 2.5ml copper spoon to create the ideal measure for a low alcohol G&T.

WINE

Accolade’s Vino Società ‘Wine on Tap’

£16 (1.5l bag-in-box)

USP: Carbon neutral Vino Società has launched with two SKUs - Sauvignon Blanc and Rosato, with a Malbec expected to follow later this year. The 1.5l pack stays fresh for up to six weeks after opening and uses “80% lighter packaging versus two average industry glass bottles”.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Shropshire Distillery’s After Noon liqueurs

26% abv

£24 each

USP: Shropshire Distillery (formerly Shire Gin) has released two liqueurs under the new After Noon brand. The launch comprises cold brewed coffee liqueur and citrus grey tea liqueur. Distiller Emma Glynn made the liqueurs with the help of Shrewsbury-based Aroma Tea & Coffee Merchants.

Artingstall’s Gin

42% abv

£39.99

USP: Hollywood film director Paul Feig has launched a gin in the UK. Artingstall’s was made in collaboration with Minhas micro distillery in the US and it contains 11 botanicals, including coriander, cassia bark and cardamom.

Wemyss Malts Extremely Rare Single Cask whiskies

£88 - £300

The range comprises:

Bananas and Cream - a grain whisky from Strathclyde distillery

Clove Studded Oranges - from Speyside, Glenrothes distillery

Jam on Toast - from the Highland distillery of Blair Athol

Kiwi and Chilli - from Speyside, Glenrothes Distillery

Sweet Disposition - from Speyside, Glen Keith Distillery

Ultimate Apple Pie - from Speyside, Glen Moray distillery

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8

52.2% abv

£330

USP: This is the eighth and final bottling in the Tun 1509 series. “Batch 8 encapsulates 18 of the finest and most rare casks from the distillery stocks, married together in the Tun – a large oak marrying vessel.”

BEER & CIDER

Thatchers 2021 Cider Barn Collection additions

The Classics – 8.4% abv

USP: The Classics is made from a blend of 26 different traditional apple varieties, grown in a single orchard in Somerset. Varieties include Broxwood Foxwhelp, White Jersey and Cider Ladies Finger.

Thatchers Redstreak – 8.4% abv

USP: This is a re-release, “back by popular demand”. Made using Somerset Redstreak apples, the cider was Supreme Champion in the 2017 International Cider Challenge.

Thatchers Grenadier – 7.4% abv

USP: Grenadier is described as a “crisp bright green eating apple” and Thatchers says it produces a “gentle wine-like sparkling 7.4% cider”.

BrewDog Lost Infused lager

4.5% abv

£9 (8x44cl mixed cans)

USP: BrewDog has launched a range of fruit-infused lagers under its Lost brand. The range includes Lost in Guava, Lost in Blood Orange and Lost in Lime & Lychee – and it has rolled out via Sainsbury’s.

MIXERS & ADULT SOFT DRINKS

Punchy Drinks’ Easy Sunday

£2.50 (25cl)

USP: “Punchy's limited edition new flavour, Easy Sunday, has a blackcurrant base, with zesty lemon and balancing basil, resulting in a refreshing and complex flavour profile.”

Ful Spirulina Fizz

£20.92 (six bottles)

USP: Ful Spirulina Fizz is a new range of three “non-alcoholic, climate positive spirulina-laced sparkling RTDs”. The drinks contain calcium, plant-based protein, iron, magnesium, vitamin B2 and antioxidants. Flavours comprise White peach, Lemon & ginger and Lime & mint. The drinks can be used as mixers in cocktails, the company said.

