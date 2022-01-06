New drinks launches - January
Here’s the low-down on the latest beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:
LOW/NO
Adnams Smidgin
50% abv
£26 (20cl)
USP: The high-strength gin is intended to create a low alcohol serve with an intense flavour. The gin has been distilled with ten times the botanicals for a big flavour, meaning gin drinkers only need a ‘Smidgin’. The bottle comes with a 2.5ml copper spoon to create the ideal measure for a low alcohol G&T.
WINE
Accolade’s Vino Società ‘Wine on Tap’
£16 (1.5l bag-in-box)
USP: Carbon neutral Vino Società has launched with two SKUs - Sauvignon Blanc and Rosato, with a Malbec expected to follow later this year. The 1.5l pack stays fresh for up to six weeks after opening and uses “80% lighter packaging versus two average industry glass bottles”.
SPIRITS & LIQUEURS
Shropshire Distillery’s After Noon liqueurs
26% abv
£24 each
USP: Shropshire Distillery (formerly Shire Gin) has released two liqueurs under the new After Noon brand. The launch comprises cold brewed coffee liqueur and citrus grey tea liqueur. Distiller Emma Glynn made the liqueurs with the help of Shrewsbury-based Aroma Tea & Coffee Merchants.
Artingstall’s Gin
42% abv
£39.99
USP: Hollywood film director Paul Feig has launched a gin in the UK. Artingstall’s was made in collaboration with Minhas micro distillery in the US and it contains 11 botanicals, including coriander, cassia bark and cardamom.
Wemyss Malts Extremely Rare Single Cask whiskies
£88 - £300
The range comprises:
Bananas and Cream - a grain whisky from Strathclyde distillery
Clove Studded Oranges - from Speyside, Glenrothes distillery
Jam on Toast - from the Highland distillery of Blair Athol
Kiwi and Chilli - from Speyside, Glenrothes Distillery
Sweet Disposition - from Speyside, Glen Keith Distillery
Ultimate Apple Pie - from Speyside, Glen Moray distillery
The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8
52.2% abv
£330
USP: This is the eighth and final bottling in the Tun 1509 series. “Batch 8 encapsulates 18 of the finest and most rare casks from the distillery stocks, married together in the Tun – a large oak marrying vessel.”
BEER & CIDER
Thatchers 2021 Cider Barn Collection additions
The Classics – 8.4% abv
USP: The Classics is made from a blend of 26 different traditional apple varieties, grown in a single orchard in Somerset. Varieties include Broxwood Foxwhelp, White Jersey and Cider Ladies Finger.
Thatchers Redstreak – 8.4% abv
USP: This is a re-release, “back by popular demand”. Made using Somerset Redstreak apples, the cider was Supreme Champion in the 2017 International Cider Challenge.
Thatchers Grenadier – 7.4% abv
USP: Grenadier is described as a “crisp bright green eating apple” and Thatchers says it produces a “gentle wine-like sparkling 7.4% cider”.
BrewDog Lost Infused lager
4.5% abv
£9 (8x44cl mixed cans)
USP: BrewDog has launched a range of fruit-infused lagers under its Lost brand. The range includes Lost in Guava, Lost in Blood Orange and Lost in Lime & Lychee – and it has rolled out via Sainsbury’s.
MIXERS & ADULT SOFT DRINKS
Punchy Drinks’ Easy Sunday
£2.50 (25cl)
USP: “Punchy's limited edition new flavour, Easy Sunday, has a blackcurrant base, with zesty lemon and balancing basil, resulting in a refreshing and complex flavour profile.”
Ful Spirulina Fizz
£20.92 (six bottles)
USP: Ful Spirulina Fizz is a new range of three “non-alcoholic, climate positive spirulina-laced sparkling RTDs”. The drinks contain calcium, plant-based protein, iron, magnesium, vitamin B2 and antioxidants. Flavours comprise White peach, Lemon & ginger and Lime & mint. The drinks can be used as mixers in cocktails, the company said.