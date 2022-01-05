Premium supermarket wines drive Christmas sales – Kantar

Premium own-label still and sparkling wines were big winners for supermarkets this Christmas, according to the latest figures from Kantar.

The data specialists said today that overall premium own-label sales broke records this Christmas, with shoppers spending £627m on supermarkets’ own upmarket lines over the four weeks to 26 December, an increase of 6.8% versus 2020.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that premium own-label sparkling and still wine sales grew 22% and 18%, respectively.

“Tesco’s Finest and Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference are easily the largest premium own-label ranges, but we saw the fastest growth from other ranges such as Asda Extra Special and Iceland Luxury,” he said of overall premium own-label growth.

Meanwhile, overall take-home grocery sales reached £31.7bn over the 12 weeks to December 26. Although down by 3% compared with 2020, Kantar said spending remains higher than it was pre-pandemic and sales were 8% stronger than in 2019.

Despite rising Covid-19 case numbers, online sales fell in December by 3.7%, against 2020, and accounted for 12.2% of sales.

