Drinks Retailing Awards postponed

The Drinks Retailing Awards will now take place on March 22, as the team works to ensure a safe live event.

Drinks Retailing owner Agile Media said today that the awards will be pushed back from February 1 to the new date, in order to allow guests the chance to get their booster jab. The decision is in response to rising cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Drinks Retailing publisher Lee Sharkey said: “We can’t wait to see everyone for an in-person event, but we also want to ensure that guests feel safe and happy. We feel a responsibility to take sensible steps in the wake of the Omicron variant, and we look forward to welcoming the trade to The Dorchester on March 22.”

The event, which will take place in the Ballroom at The Dorchester hotel in London, recognises the best independent and multiple retailers in the business. Attendance is by invitation only.

To read more about the Drinks Retailing Awards and see previous winners, click here.

