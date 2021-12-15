Beer consumption set to go premium – research

By Lucy Britner
 | 15 December, 2021
close up of glasses doing a cheers

Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG) has predicted that 70% of beer consumption will be premium or super premium by 2025.

The company said today that Covid-19 has cemented trend towards premiumisation, “as shoppers sought out known and trusted brands”. According to BBG, the premium and super-premium category is currently worth £3.4bn, up 5% year-on-year. 

Citing Nielsen data, the brewer said super-premium is now the number one growing segment in the overall beer category, with premium and super-premium at 61.7% of total of beer value in the off-trade.  

 BBG highlighted the growth of world beer as well as premium low- and no-alcohol beer.

 “Covid-19 had massive long-term implications on how Brits consume beer,” said Mark Wingfield-Digby, off-trade sales director at BBG. “As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, premiumisation is our big bet.

 “Combined with the increased momentum for at-home beer consumption, there’s a huge opportunity for retailers to drive sales through a robust premium line-up.” 

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  3. Drinks gifting trends for 2021
  4. Aldi opens Champagne bar as fizz set for big…
  5. Accolade Wines' Caroline Thompson-Hill on…
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. What does 2022 hold for New World wines?
  8. Organic and biodynamic drinks - analysis
  9. Christmas spirits: which brands sell most…
  10. Brothers Drinks snaps up Babycham

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95