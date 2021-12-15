Beer consumption set to go premium – research

Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG) has predicted that 70% of beer consumption will be premium or super premium by 2025.

The company said today that Covid-19 has cemented trend towards premiumisation, “as shoppers sought out known and trusted brands”. According to BBG, the premium and super-premium category is currently worth £3.4bn, up 5% year-on-year.

Citing Nielsen data, the brewer said super-premium is now the number one growing segment in the overall beer category, with premium and super-premium at 61.7% of total of beer value in the off-trade.

BBG highlighted the growth of world beer as well as premium low- and no-alcohol beer.

“Covid-19 had massive long-term implications on how Brits consume beer,” said Mark Wingfield-Digby, off-trade sales director at BBG. “As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, premiumisation is our big bet.

“Combined with the increased momentum for at-home beer consumption, there’s a huge opportunity for retailers to drive sales through a robust premium line-up.”

