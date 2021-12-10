Aldi opens Champagne bar as fizz set for big Christmas

Aldi has opened a pop-up Champagne bar in London, selling its Veuve Monsigny Champagne for £2.33 a glass. The venue, in St Christopher’s Place, is called Veuve and Aldi said it is the “UK’s cheapest Champagne bar”. It opened on Wednesday and will stay open until 11pm on Sunday 12 December.

The announcement comes as research by the supermarket found consumers in Salford expect to spend £142.81 per person on alcohol this Christmas. Meanwhile, the survey - of 2,000 adults - suggests London residents plan to drink 13 glasses of bubbly each.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK says: “It’s very encouraging to see the nation is in such a celebratory mood this Christmas – and fascinating to know that Salford are paving the way for the festivities in the UK.

“We’re extremely proud to be serving our award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne for just £2.33 a glass, so shoppers can save those all-important pennies ahead of the expensive festive period. We hope the pop-up bar helps to spread some well-deserved cheer among the public this festive season.”

