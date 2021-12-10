Aldi opens Champagne bar as fizz set for big Christmas

By Lucy Britner
 | 10 December, 2021

Aldi has opened a pop-up Champagne bar in London, selling its Veuve Monsigny Champagne for £2.33 a glass. The venue, in St Christopher’s Place, is called Veuve and Aldi said it is the “UK’s cheapest Champagne bar”. It opened on Wednesday and will stay open until 11pm on Sunday 12 December.

The announcement comes as research by the supermarket found consumers in Salford expect to spend £142.81 per person on alcohol this Christmas. Meanwhile, the survey - of 2,000 adults - suggests London residents plan to drink 13 glasses of bubbly each.   

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK says: “It’s very encouraging to see the nation is in such a celebratory mood this Christmas – and fascinating to know that Salford are paving the way for the festivities in the UK.

 “We’re extremely proud to be serving our award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne for just £2.33 a glass, so shoppers can save those all-important pennies ahead of the expensive festive period. We hope the pop-up bar helps to spread some well-deserved cheer among the public this festive season.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. The Beer Report 2021
  5. Drinks gifting trends for 2021
  6. New drinks launches - December
  7. Covid and the next generation’s drinking…
  8. Christmas spirits: which brands sell most…
  9. Brothers Drinks snaps up Babycham
  10. 12 drinks trends for Christmas 2021 – Part…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95