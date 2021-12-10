Umbrella Project lines up retail store

By Lucy Britner
 | 10 December, 2021
Two men sitting on crates outside an old building

The team behind East London bars The Sun Tavern and Discount Suit Company will open their first bricks and mortar shop in early 2022.

Andy Kerr, Stephen Thompson and Alastair Tatton announced that Umbrella Workshops, which rolled out online during the first lockdown, will open as a shop  on Shoreditch’s Boundary Street.

Umbrella Workshops will focus on Umbrella Project’s bottled cocktails, low intervention & natural wines, small producer spirits, Irish whiskey and Poitin. The space will also feature an “interactive tasting room”, which the company will use as an incubator and cocktail development centre for future bottled cocktails as well as cocktails in The Sun Tavern and Discount Suit Company. 

“With its one station bar, Umbrella Workshops will provide a creative hub for East Londoners,” the company said. “Inviting guests daily, the team will encourage visitors to attend sampling and tasting sessions. With room for up to 15 people, this cosy space is available to hire for private events, with scope for an external bar to be added.” 

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. The Beer Report 2021
  5. Drinks gifting trends for 2021
  6. New drinks launches - December
  7. Covid and the next generation’s drinking…
  8. Christmas spirits: which brands sell most…
  9. Brothers Drinks snaps up Babycham
  10. 12 drinks trends for Christmas 2021 – Part…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95