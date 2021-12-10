Umbrella Project lines up retail store

The team behind East London bars The Sun Tavern and Discount Suit Company will open their first bricks and mortar shop in early 2022.

Andy Kerr, Stephen Thompson and Alastair Tatton announced that Umbrella Workshops, which rolled out online during the first lockdown, will open as a shop on Shoreditch’s Boundary Street.

Umbrella Workshops will focus on Umbrella Project’s bottled cocktails, low intervention & natural wines, small producer spirits, Irish whiskey and Poitin. The space will also feature an “interactive tasting room”, which the company will use as an incubator and cocktail development centre for future bottled cocktails as well as cocktails in The Sun Tavern and Discount Suit Company.

“With its one station bar, Umbrella Workshops will provide a creative hub for East Londoners,” the company said. “Inviting guests daily, the team will encourage visitors to attend sampling and tasting sessions. With room for up to 15 people, this cosy space is available to hire for private events, with scope for an external bar to be added.”

Related articles: