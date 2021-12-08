Brothers Drinks snaps up Babycham

Brothers Drinks has acquired sparkling perry brand Babycham from Accolade Wines.

The Shepton Mallet-based owner said yesterday that it plans to “reinvigorate the brand and to relaunch it in 2022, extending it to a new generation of consumers and sparkling drink fans”.

According to Brothers, Babycham was originally launched in 1953 and invented by Francis Showering, a member of the Showering family who helped start Brothers Drinks Co in 1992. Ownership moved to Accolade Wines when the Showerings company was bought out in the 90s.

Matthew Showering, Brothers managing director, said: “We are proud to welcome the Babycham brand back into our drinks portfolio and are already receiving extremely positive feedback on the decision by many who consider it a ‘sleeping giant’ within the drinks industry. It’s a sentimental brand, not only for our family, but for families across the nation who associate Babycham with fond memories and celebratory milestones. We want to share the brand’s fun, sparkly and aspirational persona with new and familiar customers.”

To mark the acquisition, the company refurbished the Shepton Mallet Babycham statue (pictured).

Financial details are not being disclosed.

