New drinks launches - December

Here’s the low-down on this month's beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

The English Whisky Co’s The Single Cask range

From 51.4% abv

From £75

USP: The new range includes two whiskies. Peated Rum Cask, which is 51.4% abv and £85, is limited to 230 bottles and Virgin Oak and Sherry Cask is 52.6% abv and £75, with 286 bottles available.

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

40% abv

From £54.99

USP: Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila range has launched in the UK market, via VIP Bottles. The range comprises 818 Blanco (£54.99) and 818 Reposado (£59.99).

Smokehead Twisted Stout

43% abv

£49.99

USP: The limited-edition expression has been part finished in stout casks, and it is only available to purchase from the brand’s website. The whisky is said to offer a “smoother, sweeter and silkier experience”.

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s Mulled Winter Berry Gin

43% abv

£39

USP: Mulled Winter Berry Gin is a festive twist on the distillery’s Marie-Jeanne’s Pink Gin. The limited edition gin is infused with fresh figs, blackberries and locally grown elderberries as well as a blend of mulling spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and dried orange.

Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka

40% abv

£35.99

USP: “The story begins with a harvest of long grain indica rice. This rice is then inoculated with Black kōji which is fermented and then distilled into the traditional Japanese Awamori spirit. From this, the Awamori rice spirit is then redistilled into Ukiyo’s pure rice vodka which has a delicate fragrant aroma and creamy mouthfeel.”

RTDs & HARD SELTZERS

Panther M*lk oat milk RTD

15% abv

£8.75 (25cl) and £24 (70cl)

USP: Panther M*lk is a ready-to-drink cocktail made with plant-based ingredients alongside spirits and liqueurs. The RTD has launched in Original and Strawberry. The Original is made with JJ Whitley gin, Rum 66, brandy, spiced overproof rum, vegan condensed milk and Minor Figures oat milk. The Strawberry flavour features Creme de Fraise.

NO/LOW & MIXERS

Saicho's Eight Immortals sparkling tea

USP: “The tea is a rare Dan Cong tea cultivar from Guangdong province, China. The tea is grown on Phoenix Mountain which is celebrated for its mineral-rich soils, foggy climate and rocky landscape.” Designed to be served chilled in a Champagne glass, the tea is said to carry aromas of nectarine, ginger, sweet baking spices and confit peach with an underlying earthiness on the nose.

Coast’s British Tonic, White Tea & Yuzu Soda and Maple Soda

£22 (24x20cl)

USP: Joe McCanta, founder of Coast, said: "We started Coast with the aim to solve a simple problem: gin and tonic just tasted too bitter and was too sweet, soda water was not exciting, and there were no perfect mixers for dark spirits.

“We're proud that the coast is really at the core of everything we do, from our flavour profiles to our work with the Marine Conservation Society and we hope that every sip of Coast transports drinkers to the coastline."

