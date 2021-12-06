Club Soda alcohol-free off licence – update

Club Soda has released more details of its alcohol-free off licence, which is scheduled to open next week.

The pop-up store, announced last month, will open on December 13 and run until January 30, 2022.

The opening day will see a ‘Bottle Swap’, where the first 50 people to visit the shop can swap an unopened bottle or can of alcoholic drink for a non-alcoholic equivalent. Brands available at the shop include Everleaf, Lyre's, Thomson and Scott, Big Drop, Lucky Saint, and Adnams Ghost Ship 0.5%.

The shop will also feature trade focused masterclasses, hosted by trade professionals Camille Vidal from La Maison Wellness, beer sommelier Emma Inch and wine expert Christine Parkinson.

"Whether they are staying at home or going out, high quality alcohol-free drinks are becoming a non-negotiable part of many people’s lives,” said Club Soda founder Laura Willoughby. “People still want to go to their local, but they don't want to compromise their health goals, or be stuck with a glass of pop if they are driving. Customers want to prioritise time in places they love, and the amount they spend is not determined by the drink's strength in their glass. We hope we can help all retailers and venues find the alcohol-free products that fit their brand."

Tom Ward from Wise Bartrader - the wholesale arm of alcohol-free consumer e-store Wise Bartender - added: “This is a unique opportunity to introduce your team to the best of what is available in the alcohol-free category and find products you like to recommend to your customers to help diversify and expand your drinks offer. We have no minimum spend so you can order a pack of samples to trial with your customers this January. ”

