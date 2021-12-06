Adnams launches refill scheme

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 December, 2021

Suffolk-based Adnams has become the latest company to launch a refill scheme. The producer and retailer has rolled out in-store refill stations at four sites – Southwold, Norwich (Unthank road), Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge.

The company said the “sustainable way of shopping” is available on a selection of beers, wines and spirits.

“Simply visit participating Adnams stores with your empty Copper House Gin bottle or purchase our special refillable bottles for beer or wine and become part of the refill revolution,” the company said.

Refillable containers include 50cl and one-litre glass bottles for wine, with a two-litre growler on the way for beer. The scheme has launched with Copper House Gin, Ghost Ship pale ale, Kobold English lager and a new Argentinian Malbec and Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

“The Copper House Gin will be coming directly from our distillery in Southwold,” Adnams said. “Similarly, Ghost Ship and Kobold will arrive regularly from our brewery. We will be using KeyKeg beer on the station to refill our special 2L growlers.

“We will also be using KeyKegs to dispense our two wines.”

Refill schemes continue to be trialled across retail, though Waitrose recently pulled the plug on its drinks refill initiative

